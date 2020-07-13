The 23-year-old now has two wins on the PGA Tour and is up to 13th in the world

Collin Morikawa Wins Workday Charity Open

Collin Morikawa defeated Justin Thomas in a playoff to win his second PGA Tour title just 13 months after turning professional.

The Californian incredibly now has more victories on the PGA Tour than missed cuts and sees his world ranking rise to 13th.

It’s a huge bounce-back after he missed a three footer at the Charles Schwab Challenge to lose in a playoff and then went on to miss his first ever cut as a pro in his last start at the Travelers Championship.

He looked destined for greatness with his first win coming in just his sixth pro start at the Barracuda Championship where he birdied four of the final five holes.

“I want to contend every week. Every Major. No matter where it is,” Morikawa told Golf Monthly last year.

He began the final round at the Workday Charity Open three behind Justin Thomas and was still three back with three to play before Thomas finished bogey-par-bogey.

The 23-year-old birdied the 17th to reach six under for the day and tied Thomas at 19 under after JT’s bogey on 18.

The pair then went to a playoff where Thomas sunk a 50 footer on the first hole, which was matched by Morikawa who followed him in from 20 feet.

They then both parred the next before Thomas drove it behind a tree on the third playoff hole to hand Morikawa the title.

“It was crazy. I got off to a really good start, and thinking back, 75 holes is a lot more than 72 for sure, especially the last three in sudden death,” Morikawa said.

“I just knew I had to go low. Justin wasn’t going to give it to me. He was fighting throughout the entire day, even with those two bogeys at the beginning, and I just wanted a chance coming down the stretch, gave it, and I’m excited right now. I’m so happy.”

Viktor Hovland was the third member of the final three ball and he finished in third to move up to 33rd in the world.

He is the only man to have made all five cuts in the PGA Tour’s restart following the Covid-19 break.

Workday Charity Open Leaderboard

1 Collin Morikawa -19

2 Justin Thomas -19

3 Viktor Hovland -15

4 Chase Seiffert -14

5 Gary Woodland -12

5 Ian Poulter -12

7 Jason Day -11

7 Patrick Cantlay -11

7 Billy Horschel -11

7 Charley Hoffman -11

7 Russell Henley -11

7 Sam Ryder -11

7 Kevin Streelman -11

