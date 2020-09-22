The PGA Tour is in the Dominican Republic this week - who will win?

Corales Punta Cana Resort And Club Championship Golf Betting Tips

Adam Long – 4 points each way at 25/1 with William Hill – Long won his first PGA Tour title when he defeated Phil Mickelson and Adam Hadwin in a final-day duel at the 2019 Career Builder Challenge. He could pick up victory number two this week after finishing T13th at the US Open. He was also 2nd at the 3M Open at the end of July.

Thomas Detry – 3 points each way at 40/1 with 888Sport – The Belgian is yet to win on the European Tour but did record two runners-up finishes during the UK Swing and looks to be a phenomenal player in very good form. He made the cut last week as Winged Foot, too. I have a feeling this could be a break-out week for him, let’s see!

Kurt Kitayama – 2 points each way at 100/1 with 888Sport – Kitayama missed the cut at the US Open last week but did make the cut at the PGA Championship in August. Not in the best of form but he’s a proven winner, with three wins since the start of 2018 and some big finishes in big events, like a T2nd at the Turkish Airlines Open last year after finishing 4th in the French Open and 3rd in the Italian Open. This is a long course and he’s a big hitter, come on Kurt!

Kelly Kraft – 1 point each way at 200/1 with BetFred – The American has only played twice in 2020 BUT he was T5th here last year and then 3rd in 2018! Got to be worth a quid each way? Don’t forget, with Betfred you can get £30 in Free Bets when you bet just £10 and get up to 30 Free Casino Spins

After last week’s US Open, the PGA Tour gets straight back on the horse for event number three of the 2020/21 season in the Dominican Republic.

This is the first time the event will have full FedEx Cup points having been an opposite-field event last year and a Korn Ferry Tour event previously.

Graeme McDowell won the title last year and he is around the 66/1 mark (with Bet365 and William Hill) if you fancy him to win back-to-back.

Happy betting. GOOD LUCK and please bet responsibly

