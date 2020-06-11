The movement of Tiger's yacht suggests that the 15-time Major winner is set to tee it up next week at Harbour Town.

Could Tiger Woods Be Teeing It Up At The RBC Heritage?

Tiger Woods usually does not play at the RBC Heritage hosted at Harbour Town.

In the past he has done so just once, way back in 1999 which resulted in a tied-18th finish.

This makes sense given that the event usually takes place a week after The Masters.

However movement of Tiger’s yacht Privacy could possibly suggest that the 15-time Major winner may tee it up at the Pete Dye course for his first start since February.

First reported by Riggs at Barstool Sports, Tiger’s yacht left Palm Beach on Tuesday morning bound for St. Simons Island in Georgia, which is just a short drive away from Harbour Town on Hilton Head Island.

Of course this movement could mean nothing and Tiger has not let anyone know of his intentions to play yet.

“We have not heard one way or another [if Woods will play],” said Steve Wilmot, the Heritage tournament director.

“We’re up for the challenge and have a contingency plan if he plays.”

In the past Tiger has used his yacht as a base for when he was competing.

For example he has done this during Major Championships in both 2018 and 2019.

It would be easy too as there is a docking marina behind the 18th green at Harbour Town

In fact players like Greg Norman, Davis Love III and Curtis Strange have all docked yachts whilst playing in the event.

Whether Tiger commits or not remains to be seen but what isn’t in doubt is that Tiger’s presence would add to an already stacked field for the event. For example the world’s top-five players have all committed to the event next week.

Tiger has not played in an official PGA Tour event since the Genesis Invitational because of injury and then the Coronavirus pandemic.

With a rested body and warm conditions, Harbour Town could be the ideal place for Tiger to restart his 2020 season.

