The European Tour are still in Cyprus this week

Cyprus Showdown Golf Betting Tips 2020

We are back at Aphrodite Hills in Cyprus for the second week in a row, but for a very different tournament.

The top 32 players after round two will progress to a shoot out on Saturday, with scores reset, and then the score will be rest again on Sunday for the top 16 who will play out to see who can win.

You want consistency with players who can go super low – tricky tipping, but also great fun.

Cyprus Showdown Golf Betting Tips 2020 Advised Bets

Garrick Higgo 3 points each way at 30/1 with Betfair Exchange – The South African was 3rd last week, has one of the lowest Stroke Average on the European Tour so far this year. Also shot 65 in his final round on Sunday – if he does that again this week he will win.

Related: Houston Open Golf Betting Tips

Rasmus Hojgaard 3 points each way at 33/1 with Bet365 – He has had a fantastic season so far – was playing in Bermuda last week so will be fresh to the course – but if he can make it into the top 32 he has a few days to get used to the challenge. He is 4th on the Strokes Ganed total stats for the European Tour so far this season.

Check out what is happening in the tournament with the new Bet365 Live Tracker

Sami Valimaki 3 points each way at 30/1 with Betfred – The Finn was 6th last week and 13th in his outing before that at Wentworth. A winner of a European Tour event, he has the temperament and the game to win again this week.

David Drysdale 1 point each way at 200/1 with Betfair Exchange – The Scot was 10th last week so surprised to see him so long. Has had two top 10s this year – but his four rounds in the 60s last week – including a 65 which gives me most hope.

The GM Tipster has been in decent form – check out his latest tips and his results for the year at our golf betting tips homepage.

Favourites this week include Thomas Detry (25/1 with Bet365) and Robert MacIntyre (26/1 with Betfair Exchange), but the odds throughout the field are very long – some really good value to be had throughout the field.

Watch Golf Live with NowTV NowTV Sky Sports Pass Watch the Golf live with NowTV. Sign up here for the Sky Sports Day Pass for £9.99 - or better yet - get the Monthly Pass in HD + 7 Day Free Trial of NowTV for £33 /month. Definitely better for your buck as a true Golf Fan. Powered by Golf Monthly About our deals

New Customers Only. 18+ T&C Apply BeGambleAware

To keep up to date with everything in the world of golf check out the Golf Monthly social media channels.