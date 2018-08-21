The European Tour's 2018 Ryder Cup Rankings start this week. Check out who we think will do well with these Czech Masters Golf Betting Tips

Czech Masters Golf Betting Tips

The European Tour has just two events left for players to automatically qualify for the Ryder Cup, starting with the Czech Masters at Albatross Golf Resort.

There are two main contenders fighting for some good performances to impress Ryder Cup Captain Thomas Bjorn and they are also the two tournament favourites.

Thomas Pieters is 13/2 to win this week, he has won here in the past and also finished runner-up. While Eddie Pepperell is also in with an outside chance of making the European Ryder Cup team and is 16/1 to win.

Last season Haydn Porteous won the event to claim his second European Tour victory, the South African is 40/1 to defend.

