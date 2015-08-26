This week the European Tour are in the Czech Republic for the D+D Real Czech Masters - have a look at who our tipster thinks will do well with these Czech Masters Golf Betting Tips

Czech Masters Golf Betting Tips

The European Tour has crossed the continent this week for the D+D Real Czech Masters at Albatross Golf Resort.

It is the second time the event had taken place with Welshmen Jamie Donaldson and Bradley Dredge finishing in the top two last season.

Donaldson is not in the field this week, but Dredge is and you can get him at 25/1.

The favourite for the tournament is Frenchman Victor Dubisson at 12/1 who is playing a little better of late following a slow start to the season, including a Top 20 finish at the USPGA Championship.

Last week’s event Made in Denmark was won by David Horsey and he is in the field and 30/1 to make in two wins in as many weeks.



As ever I will be advising you where to put your tenner this week. Check out my results so far this season at the bottom of this post.

Czech Masters Golf Betting Tips Advised Bets

Peter Uihlein £2 each way at 40/1 with Bet365 Having tipped his former roommate, Brooks Koepka, to do well at The Barclays I think the American will take some inspiration from his mate’s good form and do well here in the Czech Republic. He did play here last season where he finished T19th he has three top 10s this season.

Daniel Gaunt £1 each way at 66/1 with Betway The Australian may not be a player you are too aware of having played most of his golf on the Challenge Tour, however a Top 10 at the BMW International Open in June and a tied 2nd place last week at the Made in Denmark tounament means he is is now in with a big chance of securing his card for next season. Will be desperate to have another good week.

Graeme Storm £1 each way at 125/1 with Coral The Englishman looked backto getting into some sort of form with a 20th finish last week. Needs a good end to the season to keep his card and this tournament could be just the springboard for him.

Victor Riu £1 each way at 175/1 Another player who will be more usually seen on the Challenge Tour than the main European Tour. Has had some success this season on the main tour including a tied 11th finish last week where he shot 67-67 over the weekend. Worth a punt at these odds.

Current GM Tipster stats for the 2015 season

European Tour: £27.50

PGA Tour: £-23.00

Total: £4.50