He lost in a playoff in his final tournament before turning his hand to teaching

Daniel Summerhays Shoots 62 In Final Round Of Pro Career

Daniel Summerhays ended his professional career in style with a 62 to finish T2nd at the Korn Ferry Tour’s Utah Championship.

The 36-year-old announced earlier in the week that he is bidding pro golf farewell to become a teacher and golf coach in Kaysville, Utah, where he graduated.

“It’s hard to say it, but after a pretty long, above-average career on the PGA Tour, I’m going to step away and go another direction for a while,” Summerhays said.

“I’m going to try the education system and move into a teacher-mentor role rather than the touring-golf-pro role.”

Summerhays’ final event was on the golf course he grew up playing on and he had his brother Boyd on the bag, who is Tony Finau’s coach.

His family, from outside the perimeter fence, were watching on.

The American was bogey-free six under after 13 holes in the final round before an eagle on the 15th and back-to-back birdies on 16 and 17 took him to 10 under for the day.

He bogeyed the 18th for a nine under par round of 62 to set the clubhouse lead at 20 under par.

Golf Monthly Instruction

Unfortunately, it wasn’t the complete dream ending to his career as he was eliminated in a playoff.

“Honestly, I was going to be happy with shooting under-par today,” Summerhays said.

“To come out and shoot a 9-under 62 at my home club with some shifty winds was more than I ever could’ve asked for.”

Summerhays won on the now-Korn Ferry Tour as an amateur in 2007, which was the last time an amateur won on either the Korn Ferry or PGA Tour.

That was his only victory in a professional event at that level.

Despite not winning on the PGA Tour during his career, he won over $9m and was T8th at the 2016 US Open and 3rd at the 2016 USPGA Championship.

He had seven runners-up finishes in his career and reached a career-high 53rd in the world in 2016.

For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels @golfmonthlymagazine on Facebook and @golfmonthly on Twitter and Instagram