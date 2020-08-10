Kang moves up to second in the world after Lydia Ko's disastrous finish at the Marathon Classic

Danielle Kang Wins Back-To-Back After Lydia Ko Collapse

Lydia Ko squandered the chance to win her first LPGA Tour title in two-and-a-half years after a back nine collapse at the Marathon Classic.

The New Zealander handed Danielle Kang her second-consecutive title after playing her last five holes in four over.

Ko, who led by four shots after 54 holes, bogeyed the 14th and 16th before a double-bogey at the par-5 18th, where a par would have secured victory.

The former World No.1 was greenside in two on the finishing hole but a short game disaster saw her needing a 10 footer for a playoff, which she missed.

“Not the way I envisioned to finish, but nice to be back in contention and see the game heading in the right direction,” Ko wrote on social media.

“Will take it one step at a time and keeping working at it! Thank you all for your support.”

Danielle Kang, to her credit, applied the pressure after birdies at 13 and 14 and posted a 68 (-3) to win her second-consecutive tournament since the restart.

The 27-year-old, winner of the 2017 Women’s PGA Championship, moves up to 2nd in the world rankings.

England’s Jodi Ewart Shadoff finished in T2nd after her fifth place at last week’s restart.

