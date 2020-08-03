The 2017 Women's PGA Championship winner was victorious in the LPGA Tour's first event back

Danielle Kang Wins LPGA Drive On Championship

Danielle Kang held off Celine Boutier to win her fourth LPGA Tour title at the LPGA Drive On Championship.

The American was two clear early on the back nine but a bogey and a Boutier birdie meant it was a tight finish.

The Frenchwoman, however, bogeyed the 15th after three birdies in four holes and then missed from four feet on the 72nd.

Kang made three birdies and one bogey to card a 70 (-2) around the tough Inverness Country Club in Ohio and finish the week at seven under.

Next year’s Solheim Cup venue proved a difficult test with just five players finishing under par.

Kang, the 2017 Women’s PGA Championship winner, hadn’t played on tour in six months due to Covid-19 but kept her game in shape at home in Vegas playing with her brother Alex, a Korn Ferry Tour player, and her boyfriend Maverick McNealy.

“I made sure I played golf as much as I did normally, not because I had to but because I wanted to,” Kang said.

“I’m so thankful for the time. I tried to make the best of it. We had all the time in the world. Golf courses were open in Nevada. I didn’t have to rush and cram for a test. I’m proud of the work I was able to do.”

She currently ranks 4th in the world.

England’s Jodi Ewart Shadoff finished in fifth at two under, with Scotland’s Gemma Dryburgh in T6th at level par.

Dryburgh has won twice on the Rose Ladies Series and went out to America whilst leading the Order of Merit.

It looks to have been a good decision.

