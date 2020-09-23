The Kiwi says he is going to show up as a better person and have better sportsmanship next time he plays

Danny Lee Apologises For US Open Heads Off

Danny Lee has apologised for his actions at the US Open where he six-putted from 4ft on the 18th green and then smashed his putter against his bag before withdrawing.

Lee looked to purposely race a putt past the hole in anger whilst finishing his third round and then stormed off.

He withdrew from the event due to a wrist injury after his third round of 78 dropped him to 13 over par.

Watch Lee’s six-putt at Winged Foot below:

The clip posted on social media has been viewed well over 2.5 million times on Twitter alone.

‘I apologise for my poor actions at the US Open last week,” Lee wrote on social media.

‘It was very unprofessional and foolish. Obviously hurt lots of my fans and followers and my sponsors out there…

‘My frustrations took over me and combined with injury I had to fight with it for all week. Still just an excuse. I shouldn’t left like that… and also like to apologise to USGA they did a tremendous job last week at Winged Foot on and off the course.

‘Now I gonna take some time off and think about what I did and starting next time I’ll show up as a better person and have better sportsmanship. Thank you.’

Lee, born in South Korea but raised in New Zealand, turned professional in 2009 aged 18 as the no.1 amateur in the world.

He has gone on to win three times as a professional, having reached a career-high of 34th in the Official World Golf Ranking.

His last victory came at the Greenbrier Classic in 2015.

