The former Masters champion will back the charity's quest to drive prostate cancer out of bounds.

Danny Willett Teams Up With Prostate Cancer UK

English Major winner Danny Willett will sport the ‘Man of Men’ pin badge this season to support Prostate Cancer UK after learning about the tireless work of fellow Yorkshireman John Brownless.

Brownless has raised over £50,000 via organising multiple golf days both at home and abroad after being successfully treated for prostate cancer. It was at his most recent day at Shipley Golf Club in September, and John’s inspiring story, that convinced Danny to support the charity looking to stop men dying from prostate cancer.

Willett said of his support of the charity;

“Prostate Cancer UK have done a fantastic job in raising awareness of the disease within the golf community – but there’s still a lot more work to be done.

“The disease sadly still exists in every golf club, and one man dies from prostate cancer every 45 minutes. When I first heard that stat in particular, I was shocked – that’s one man every three holes, or six men over the time it takes to complete a round of golf.

“One in eight men in the UK will be affected by the disease – that means that one in eight families will have their lives changed by prostate cancer. It’s important for men to know their risk of the disease and to support the charity in its fight against prostate cancer.”

“Sometimes we park conversations about health, but it’s so important that men look after themselves and talk to each other about any worries. Prostate Cancer UK’s work in spreading awareness in so many different ways, around golf, has been tremendous and long may that continue.”

Jon Eserin, Director of Fundraising for Prostate Cancer UK, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Danny Willett on board to support our wonderful work across golf. Danny’s a major champion and a household name who will bring added credibility to us as we attempt to tackle this deadly disease.”

For more information on Prostate Cancer UK’s work in golf, visit: prostatecanceruk.org/golf

