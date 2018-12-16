David Lipsky of the USA survived a late wobble to win the Alfred Dunhill Championship at Leopard Creek by two shots from Scotland’s David Drysdale.

David Lipsky wins Alfred Dunhill Championship

David Lipsky carded a closing 68 at Leopard Creek CC in South Africa to win the Alfred Dunhill Championship and claim a second European Tour title.

Lipsky began the final day one off the lead held by Scott Jamieson of Scotland but, as the leader struggled, Lipsky pushed on and at one point led by six. He was still comfortably in front, four ahead as he stood on the 16th tee.

Scotland’s David Drysdale made a birdie on the home hole after a lucky bounce out of the trees to card a closing 67 and set a clubhouse total of 276, reducing Lipsky’s lead to three.

The American then found trouble from the tee on the 16th and was forced to play away from the hole from a plugged lie in a bunker. He then missed the green with his third shot and failed to get up-and-down. The resulting double bogey saw his advantage cut to just a shot.

He made par with a tremendous two-putt on the 17th and kept his composure coming up the par-5 last. He found the green in two blows and a two-putt birdie secured the win. It was his second European Tour victory, following his success in the 2014 European Masters.

“It’s been almost five years since the last one and to come off this year where I haven’t played that well and to finish it off like this, this win couldn’t be any better,” he said.

Home player Zander Lombard looked to be the biggest threat to Lipsky for most of the final round. He got within one after a birdie on the 14th, but his challenge ended when he found the water twice on the 16th and made a triple bogey. In the end, Lombard recovered well from that to finish in a tie for third with Scott Jamieson of Scotland.

Jamieson had led through 54 holes but got off to a terrible start and was four-over through his first 10 holes. He bounced back with four birdies in a row from the 13th. He dropped a shot at the 16th and picked one up on the last to card level-par 72 and finish tied third.

Oliver Wilson finished in the top-10 for the first time in four years last week and he was there again after a 68 saw him finish at eight under alongside fellow Englishman Ben Evans, who also carded a 68.

Deyen Lawson of Australia made a hole-in-one on the 167-yard 16th and won a BMW 850 M.

Alfred Dunhill Championship

Leopard Creek CC, Malelane, South Africa

13-16 December

Purse: €1,500,000 Par: 72

1 David Lipsky (USA) 70 66 70 68 274

2 David Drysdale (Sco) 69 69 71 67 276

T3 Zander Lombard (RSA) 71 69 68 69 277

T3 Scott Jamieson (Sco) 71 66 68 72 277

T5 Oliver Wilson (Eng) 70 69 72 69 280

T5 Ben Evans (Eng) 70 70 71 69 280

T7 Niklas Lemke (Swe) 72 68 70 71 281

T7 Louis Oosthuizen (RSA) 71 69 70 71 281

T9 Oliver Bekker (RSA) 66 73 75 68 282

T9 Adri Arnaus (Esp) 70 73 69 70 282

T9 Pablo Larrazabal (Esp) 69 73 67 73 282

