The American says he "dropped the ball" on two or three things

Davis Love III Says He “Dropped The Ball” In Ryder Cup Vice Captaincy

The USA Ryder Cup fallout has been fairly public in recent weeks with Patrick Reed’s comments and the alleged altercation between Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka.

The team’s Captains and Vice Captains are still going over what went wrong, according to Golf Digest, and have had texts and discussions since, including discussions in the immediate aftermath of their 17.5-10.5 defeat.

Davis Love III, who was the USA’s Captain in both 2014 and 2016, has told the US Golf mag that he made two or three mistakes.

“I dropped the ball on two or three things that could have helped, and I apologised to Jim,” he told Golf Digest.

“I should have seen some of those things coming.”

Love III didn’t articulate on the details of his mistakes, although it was revealed that it was he who told Reed that he wouldn’t be paired with Spieth again for the match.

Reed apparently knew before the US team had left America, although he was still unhappy with the decision, calling it a “buddy system” and stating that Spieth didn’t want to play with him.

However, it was Love III who paired the two together in both of the previous two Ryder Cups where they won five points from seven matches.

Perhaps Love III feels he “dropped the ball” by not fighting strongly enough to keep them together, or perhaps he was disappointed in the way Reed found out.