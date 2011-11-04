December issue on sale now

The December issue of Golf Monthly is now available in newsagents throughout the UK.

This month we’ve got exclusive interviews with Greg Norman,Tom Watson and Rory McIlroy as well as top opinion pieces from Wayne Riley, David Howell and Graeme McDowell.

As usual we’re bringing you top tips from the pros to help you improve your game. This month Ian Poulter gives us his scoring secrets and our top 25 coaches tell you how to master the winter conditions.

We’ve also compiled a list of our 100 UK and Ireland hidden gems in association with FootJoy, while our winter gear guide will tell you all you need to know about the latest clothing you’ll need to tackle them.