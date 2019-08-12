DeChambeau And Koepka Clash Over Slow Play - 'Say It To My Face'

The pair had a chat before the final round of the Northern Trust after comments were made regarding DeChambeau's slow play

DeChambeau And Koepka Discuss Slow Play – ‘Say It To My Face’

The FedEx Cup Playoffs got underway this past week and Patrick Reed might have won but the big story coming out of Liberty National was Bryson DeChambeau and his slow play.

A clip of the Golfing Scientist taking over 2 minutes to hit a putt went viral on Twitter and he was roasted by his peers both in the media and on social media.

One player who clearly annoyed DeChambeau was World No.1 Brooks Koepka who has been very open with his comments on slow play this year.

DeChambeau, according to Golfweek’s Eamon Lynch, went up to Koepka’s caddie and told him to tell his boss to make any comment about slow play ‘to his face’.

The pair then chatted with Koepka saying there were no issues.

“He just walked up to my caddie and said he wanted to talk, and so I just went and found him, but keep that between us,” the four-time Major winner said.

“It’s not just him. I know he feels singled out, especially when I’m speaking about it. But it’s like I told him, it’s not — I’ve mentioned his name once, and that’s it.

“There’s so many guys out here where it’s become an issue, and obviously him being probably the best player that’s relatively slow right now, he’s going to be on TV a lot more, so you’re going to catch a lot more of those type of instances.

“I mentioned his [DeChambeau’s] name once. So I don’t think I’ve come at him. I just talked about slow play, and obviously he feels I’m talking about him every time.”

“It was awesome. It was actually fantastic,” DeChambeau said of their conversation.

“I appreciate what Brooks did. I have high respect for him because he did that. There was one instance he said in Abu Dhabi, and he said, “Yeah, I said something about that, but it was in general and got blown out of miss proportion.”

“It was great. I said, I think we got to start internally so we don’t have these issues come out in public and it creates a bad image for the PGA Tour. We never want that. So it was great. We had a great conversation, and have a new level of respect for him.

“I just pretty much told him, he said a lot of things about slow play out in the public, and you guys have asked him that and he has the right to say things just as I do.

“I have heard him talk about slow play before and he has mentioned my name before, and I just wanted to clear the air. Make sure that nothing was of any importance after, and he’s got respect for me; I have respect for him. So no issues.

“That’s what I love. That is what we all should be doing as human beings is doing our best to make it right with each other.”

Koepka criticised the Golfing Scientist earlier this year, calling his slow play “embarrassing”.

“I just don’t understand how it takes a minute and 20 seconds, a minute and 15 to hit a golf ball; it’s not that hard,” Koepka said in January.

“Guys are already so slow it’s kind of embarrassing. I just don’t get why you enforce some things and don’t enforce others.”

Later in the year he also said that “[slow players are] breaking the rules but no one ever has the balls to actually penalise them.”

Watch – DeChambeau responds to slow play criticisms