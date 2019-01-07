The Tournament of Champions saw the new 2019 Rules of Golf debuted on the PGA Tour
DeChambeau Calls Dropping From Knee Height “A Bit Absurd”
The new Rules of Golf have been in play for a week and the Sentry Tournament of Champions saw them debuted on the PGA Tour, with players putting with the flagstick in, dropping from knee height, tapping down spike marks and more.
World number five Bryson DeChambeau, who last year publicly stated he would putt with the flagstick in due to the Coefficient of Restitution, was indeed putting with the flagstick in and had plenty of success.
He led the field in SG:Putting for the first two rounds and went on to finish 7th.
“I’m using it to my advantage, best I can,” he said of the new Rule.
However, one Rule that the Golfing Scientist isn’t too happy about is the new dropping procedure which states golfers must now drop from knee height.
That has been changed from the traditional ‘shoulder height’.
“That you have to drop it from knee height is a bit absurd, unfortunately,” he said.
“I think that you should be able to go from knee height to shoulder height.
“There should be no issue with that, whatever you want to do, honestly. There’s a lot of questions about that.”
