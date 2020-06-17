A clip showed DeChambeau around 10 yards behind his peers to ensure he didn't drive it over the back net

WATCH: DeChambeau Hits It Too Far For This Week’s PGA Tour Driving Range

Bryson DeChambeau might well be golf’s longest hitter on tour now and he is driving it so far that the range on the PGA Tour this week (almost) isn’t long enough for him.

The American, who finished T3rd last week, had to move back on the range to ensure he didn’t put anyone in danger by hitting it over the back net.

In a video posted on social media, the five-time PGA Tour winner is seen standing around 10 yards further back than his peers, all of whom he is now outdriving.

DeChambeau added 2olbs in the Covid-19 break and returned to the PGA Tour looking much more bulky than before.

He averaged over 340 yards off the tee at the Charles Schwab Challenge, prompting Colin Montgomerie to call for bifurcation.

Watch the video of DeChambeau moving back on the range:

Golf coach Jonathan Yarwood captured the footage, writing on social media: “Insane speed from @b_dechambeau. Launching bombs and having to move to the very back of the range or it’d be in someone’s kitchen 360 yards away. Unbelievably impressive to witness.”

The RBC Heritage takes place this week at Harbour Town and has the world’s top five players all competing.

The event’s usual spot is the week after The Masters so doesn’t always attract the strongest field.

CT Pan won last year, beating Matt Kuchar by a single stroke to become the fourth consecutive first-time PGA Tour winner at the RBC Heritage.

Pan plays with McIlroy and Fowler in one of the featured groups this week.

