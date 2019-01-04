The world number five had success in his first competitive round putting with the flagstick in

DeChambeau Leads Putting Stats After Keeping Flag In

The new Rules of Golf have now been used in competition on the PGA Tour and putting with the flagstick in certainly worked for Bryson DeChambeau.

The American kept it in on a lot of his putts and had some great success, leading the field in SG: Putting in round one.

It will certainly take some time getting used to, but below the video shows him rolling in a number of putts with the pin still in.

“I feel like I maximised my potential on that, especially on 16 today, where it’s kind of blowing downwind, five percent slope, straight downhill you want that pin to help. So that’s what I kind of did and utilised it to my advantage,” DeChambeau said after his round.

“I felt like for the most part I needed the pin to be in and it went in and it was a very nice help.

“It’s so situational and I don’t know when it’s actually going to hurt me, if it is going to hurt me. So that’s why I got to understand that, when it does hurt me I’ll know and that I won’t do it anymore,” he said.

“But as of right now it seems like it’s a pretty nice benefit.

“On 14, I kind of pushed it a little bit and it went in the right side and if I hit it a little harder it may lip out, but instead it hit the flag and went in easily. So it’s totally situational, still liquid, I’m still learning, under competition, when it’s the right thing to do.”

The Golfing Scientist is in a tie for 6th and three back after day one thanks to a four under par 69 which featured six birdies.

Another player to keep the flagstick in was Marc Leishman, albeit it was only for a single putt.

The Aussie had a three-inch eagle putt and left the flag in for it.

