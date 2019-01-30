The Golfing Scientist has responded after questions were raised over his slow play
DeChambeau Responds To Slow Play Criticisms
Bryson DeChambeau won the Dubai Desert Classic to lift his maiden European Tour title in what turned out to be quite a controversial week in the desert.
Haotong Li was penalised two strokes, prompting statements from both European Tour Chief Executive Keith Pelley and R&A Chief Executive Martin Slumbers.
DeChambeau was also criticised after he wasn’t penalised, despite taking well over the recommended 40 seconds (50 for the first player) to play some of his shots.
Crucially, it is a recommendation, and he would only be penalised once getting put on the clock, which he revealed that he had been in Dubai and is now used to.
Brooks Koepka also had his say on the matter, describing DeChambeau’s slow play as “kind of embarrassing.”
In an exclusive interview with the Golf Monthly Clubhouse Podcast, the three-time Major winner said, “I just don’t understand how it takes a minute and 20 seconds, a minute and 15 to hit a golf ball; it’s not that hard.
“It’s always between two clubs; there’s a miss short, there’s a miss long.
“It really drives me nuts especially when it’s a long hitter because you know you’ve got two other guys or at least one guy that’s hitting before you so you can do all your calculations; you should have your numbers.”
DeChambeau was asked about the criticisms he has received ahead of the Saudi International.
“It’s actually quite impressive that we’re able to get all that stuff done in 45 seconds; people don’t realise that it’s very difficult to do everything we do in 45 seconds,” the World No.5 said.
“I think that anybody that has an issue with it, I understand, but we’re playing for our livelihoods out here, and this is what we want to do. If we want to provide the best entertainment for you, it’s part of our process, or it’s part of my process, at least.”
He was then asked whether he was put on the clock. “Put on the clock? Oh, last week. Last week. I don’t remember well, it was the second or third round,” he said.
“I mean, shoot, we’re almost put on the clock every week.
“We try and speed up.
“Trust me, we do our due diligence to speed up and do our best. We’re not trying to slow anyone down. I’m not trying to slow anyone down. It’s just a part of the process, and unfortunately the Rules of Golf allow for a certain amount of time, and we’re (using it) to our fullest potential.”
For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels