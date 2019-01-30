The Golfing Scientist has responded after questions were raised over his slow play

DeChambeau Responds To Slow Play Criticisms

Bryson DeChambeau won the Dubai Desert Classic to lift his maiden European Tour title in what turned out to be quite a controversial week in the desert.

Haotong Li was penalised two strokes, prompting statements from both European Tour Chief Executive Keith Pelley and R&A Chief Executive Martin Slumbers.

DeChambeau was also criticised after he wasn’t penalised, despite taking well over the recommended 40 seconds (50 for the first player) to play some of his shots.

Crucially, it is a recommendation, and he would only be penalised once getting put on the clock, which he revealed that he had been in Dubai and is now used to.

Brooks Koepka also had his say on the matter, describing DeChambeau’s slow play as “kind of embarrassing.”

In an exclusive interview with the Golf Monthly Clubhouse Podcast, the three-time Major winner said, “I just don’t understand how it takes a minute and 20 seconds, a minute and 15 to hit a golf ball; it’s not that hard.

“It’s always between two clubs; there’s a miss short, there’s a miss long.

“It really drives me nuts especially when it’s a long hitter because you know you’ve got two other guys or at least one guy that’s hitting before you so you can do all your calculations; you should have your numbers.”