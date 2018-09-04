Bryson DeChambeau extended his lead in the FedEx Cup playoffs with a two-shot victory over Justin Rose in the Dell Technologies Championship.

Following his win in last week’s Northern Trust, Bryson DeChambeau fired a final round 67 at TPC Boston to claim the Dell Technologies Championship by two shots from England’s Justin Rose.

The 24-year-old pulled away from a tightly bunched pack in Massachusetts with three straight birdies at the end of his final round front nine. He was then able to hold the rest at bay through the back nine.

This was a third PGA Tour win of the year for DeChambeau who will now be certain of going into the season-ending Tour Championship at the Number 1 seed. He has moved to seventh place on the Official World Golf Ranking. He joins Vijay Singh as the only player to have won the first two events of the FedEx Cup playoffs.

“I wouldn’t have written it any better, to be honest with you,” DeChambeau said. “I’ve been playing some great golf this whole year. And I knew it was a matter of time before something cool showed up.”

Justin Rose finished closest to DeChambeau. The Englishman started slowly with two opening bogeys in round four and he left himself just a little too much to do. Despite three birdies in his last four holes, he came up two shots short of DeChambeau’s 16-under four-round total.

Although Rose was disappointed not to get the win, he was pleased to secure his place in the top-five on the standings for the Tour Championship. The top-five seeds can all win the FedEx Cup with victory in the season-ending tournament.

“You’re trying to win these amazing golf tournaments, but in the back of your mind you’re trying to secure yourself into a great position going into the final one at East Lake in Atlanta,” Rose said.

“So far job done. I’ll be going to Aronimink next week, a course I’ve won at, obviously have confidence, and see if I can get it going. This result gives me a realistic chance coming into East Lake, no matter what.”

Mexico’s Abraham Ancer had led going into the final round but he couldn’t keep up the pace. He had a chance to secure his place in the Tour Championship with a birdie on the final hole but he found the hazard and made a bogey. Still, he moved from 92nd to 56th on the FedEx Cup standings and advanced to next week’s BMW Championship. The top-70 on the ranking make it into the third playoff event.

Also playing their way in were Peter Uihlein and Keith Mitchell. Uihlein birdied his last three holes to force his way into the top-70.

In the race for Ryder Cup places, DeChambeau must have sealed his pick and Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson also look dead cert selections for Jim Furyk.

Tiger Woods closed with a 71 and tied for 24th. Phil Mickelson made nine birdies on Monday in a closing round of 63.

From a European perspective, Rafa Cabrera Bello made a run but will be hoping a poor finish won’t prove costly to his hopes of a pick from Thomas Bjorn. The Spaniard ended the week in a tie for 7th. Paul Casey, also looking for a wildcard selection, finished tied 21st.

Rory McIlroy and Tyrrell Hatton, already in the European side, had disappointing final days at TPC Boston and finished tied 12th.

Dell Technologies Championship

TPC Boston, Norton, Massachusetts

31 August – 3 September

Purse: $9,000,000 Par: 71

1 Bryson DeChambeau (USA) 70 68 63 67 268 $1,620,000

2 Justin Rose (Eng) 65 67 70 68 270 $972,000

3 Cameron Smith (Aus) 69 66 67 69 271 $612,000

T4 Tony Finau (USA) 69 68 67 68 272 $372,000

T4 Hideki Matsuyama (Jap) 71 69 67 65 272 $372,000

T4 C.T. Pan (Tai) 69 68 69 66 272 $372,000

T7 Abraham Ancer (Mex) 66 69 65 73 273 $261,900

T7 Rafa Cabrera Bello (Esp) 68 68 69 68 273 $261,900

T7 Emiliano Grillo (Arg) 72 67 64 70 273 $261,900

T7 Dustin Johnson (USA) 68 69 72 64 273 $261,900

T7 Bubba Watson (USA) 72 68 67 66 273 $261,900

