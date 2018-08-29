The second week of the FedExCup Playoffs takes place at TPC Boston, check out who we think will do well with these Dell Technologies Championship Golf Betting Tips

Dell Technologies Championship Golf Betting Tips

The second week of the FedEx Cup Playoffs is the Dell Technologies Championship being played at TPC Boston.

Last year the event was won by Justin Thomas enroute to winning the 2017 FedEx Cup – Thomas is 10/1 to win again this season.

This year there is not only FedEx Cup points to be won but the event could have a huge effect on who makes the Ryder Cup teams for both USA and Europe, with the Captains announcing their picks this week.

As is usual this event does not start until Friday to take in the Labor Day holiday on Monday.

