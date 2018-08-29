The second week of the FedExCup Playoffs takes place at TPC Boston, check out who we think will do well with these Dell Technologies Championship Golf Betting Tips
Dell Technologies Championship Golf Betting Tips
The second week of the FedEx Cup Playoffs is the Dell Technologies Championship being played at TPC Boston.
Last year the event was won by Justin Thomas enroute to winning the 2017 FedEx Cup – Thomas is 10/1 to win again this season.
This year there is not only FedEx Cup points to be won but the event could have a huge effect on who makes the Ryder Cup teams for both USA and Europe, with the Captains announcing their picks this week.
As is usual this event does not start until Friday to take in the Labor Day holiday on Monday.
The GM Tipster is having another good season to check out his profit for the year so far go to the golf betting tips home page.
How To Get Ryder Cup Tickets
Whilst many of the tickets are sold out,…
Made in Denmark Golf Betting Tips
Who will make a final Ryder Cup bid?
8 Potential USA Ryder Cup Pairings
In this piece we take a look at…
Free Beer For Fans If Players Drive 12th Green At Made In Denmark
Players will win six beers for fans on…
Dell Technologies Golf Betting Tips Advised Bets
Tony Finau 3 points each way at 28/1 with Sportnation.bet – Second last week means he is up to a career high 18th in the World. Pushing to get a Ryder Cup pick, this course should play perfectly into his hands.
Patrick Cantlay 3 points each way at 30/1 with Sportnation.bet – Also up to a career high 23rd in the World the American has had three top 10s in his last seven starts and a total of seven top 10s in the season. 13th at TPC Boston last season.
Paul Casey 2 points each way at 45/1 with Sportnation.bet – Casey is in danger of missing the Ryder Cup, which is bizarre as he is 16th in the world. However he has an excellent record at TPC Boston and this week more than any other is the chance to show Thomas Bjorn what he can do. Finished top 5 last two seasons and his course stroke average is under 68 – odds look long.
Rafa Cabrera Bello 1 point each way at 80/1 with Sportnation.bet – The Spaniard spoke to Thomas Bjorn about where he should play this week, having just finished outside the automatic qualifying spots for the Ryder Cup, and it speaks volumes that he is playing in Boston this week. I expect another good finish from the man who has had three top 20s in his last four starts.
Please bet responsibly. Terms and Conditions Apply. 18+.