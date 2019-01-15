Roll up, roll up get your birdies here! The PGA Tour is in the very scoring friendly conditions of California, check out these Desert Classic Golf Betting Tips
Desert Classic Golf Betting Tips
The PGA tour are on their West Coast swing from this week with the slightly confusingly named Desert Classic being played over three courses in the La Quinta area of California – it is the 60th running of this event that has held many different names over the years.
Jon Rahm won the event last year and is the favourite to win again in 2019 at 7/1. World Number One Justin Rose is in the field this week and is well fancied at 8/1.
The event is a shootout with sub 70 rounds a must – so players with course and tournament knowledge is a must.
Desert Classic Golf Betting Tips Advised Bets
Charles Howell III 4 points each way at 25/1 with Sportnation.bet – This time of year is Howell time, and with another top 10 last week I am not going to discount him this week either. Has a decent record in the event with top 20s the last three years.
Scott Piercy 2 points each way at 40/1 with Sportnation.bet – Three top 10s in his last five starts, plus was 8th in this event in 2018 – loves playing desert golf as he lives in Las Vegas.
Ryan Palmer 2 points each way at 50/1 with Sportnation.bet – The Texan has the birdie ability to win this event, but yet has failed to do so. Has had seven top 20s in the event which makes him the 6th all-time money winner in the tournaments history. Really like him at these odds.
Bill Haas 2 points each way at 80/1 with Sportnation.bet – The two-time winner (and also once runner-up) of the event is another player who needs to always be considered at this event, and especially at this price. After a tricky 18 months or so he looks to be playing a bit better with a top 10 recently at the Safeway Open.
