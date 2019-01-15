Roll up, roll up get your birdies here! The PGA Tour is in the very scoring friendly conditions of California, check out these Desert Classic Golf Betting Tips

The PGA tour are on their West Coast swing from this week with the slightly confusingly named Desert Classic being played over three courses in the La Quinta area of California – it is the 60th running of this event that has held many different names over the years.

Jon Rahm won the event last year and is the favourite to win again in 2019 at 7/1. World Number One Justin Rose is in the field this week and is well fancied at 8/1.

The event is a shootout with sub 70 rounds a must – so players with course and tournament knowledge is a must.

