How far would modern players hit it with persimmon drivers? This might give you an idea...

WATCH: DJ Hits Nicklaus’ Persimmon Driver 290 Yards

World number one Dustin Johnson is one of the longest hitters in the game, consistently averaging above 310 yards off the tee on the PGA Tour.

He hits his modern day driver anywhere between 300 and 350 yards depending on conditions, but how far would he hit a persimmon driver?

Well now we know.

DJ was practising at the Bears Club in Florida ahead of the Dell Technologies Championship when Jack Nicklaus gave him one of his old drivers and a 1 iron to hit.

DJ hit the persimmon 290 yards, although do remember that he was likely hitting a modern day golf ball.

With a ball the same age as the driver he was hitting, it would go more like 250 yards.

He also hit Nicklaus’ old 1 iron 230 yards, again with a modern day ball but still that is impressive hitting.