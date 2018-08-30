How far would modern players hit it with persimmon drivers? This might give you an idea...
WATCH: DJ Hits Nicklaus’ Persimmon Driver 290 Yards
World number one Dustin Johnson is one of the longest hitters in the game, consistently averaging above 310 yards off the tee on the PGA Tour.
He hits his modern day driver anywhere between 300 and 350 yards depending on conditions, but how far would he hit a persimmon driver?
Well now we know.
DJ was practising at the Bears Club in Florida ahead of the Dell Technologies Championship when Jack Nicklaus gave him one of his old drivers and a 1 iron to hit.
DJ hit the persimmon 290 yards, although do remember that he was likely hitting a modern day golf ball.
With a ball the same age as the driver he was hitting, it would go more like 250 yards.
He also hit Nicklaus’ old 1 iron 230 yards, again with a modern day ball but still that is impressive hitting.
How Far Do Average Golfers Actually Hit It?
Statistics from Game Golf show that average golfers…
15 Things You Didn’t Know About Dustin Johnson
Here are some interesting facts about the world…
Dustin Johnson What’s In The Bag?
We take a look at the equipment used…
WATCH: Dustin Johnson Nearly Aces 433-Yard Par-4
DJ made use of his length at Kapalua
Rickie Fowler was shown hitting a persimmon driver in 2017 in a video from his coach Claude Harmon and appeared to have similar numbers to DJ.
Rickie hit it 274 yards in the air with run out to 292 yards. He was, like DJ, hitting a modern day ball.
Claude Harmon III also posted a video of Brooks Koepka hitting the persimmon driver in 2017 and he was a lot longer than Fowler and DJ.
The three-time major winner is without doubt one of the longest hitting pros on Tour and carried the persimmon driver 284 for a total distance of 306 yards.
For the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels