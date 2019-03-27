This week the European Tour is in India for the DLF Indian Open
DLF Indian Open Golf Betting Tips 2019
This week the European Tour is in India for the DLF Indian Open being played at DLF Golf & Country Club.
It is the third year the event has been played at this course with Matt Wallace winning the event last year and SSP Chawrasia the year before that.
With many of the big names playing at the WGC Match Play Championship this week it is a great chance for a player without a big result this year to get a victory under their belt.
Favourites this week are Jazz Janewattanond and Anirban Lahiri, both who are 14/1.
DLF Indian Open Golf Betting Tips 2019 Advised Bets
George Coetzee 3 points each way at 28/1 with Sportnation.bet – The South African was 2nd recently at the Qatar Masters and has backed that up with two more cuts made. Heading in the right direction – he likes this course was 8th back in 2017.
Aaron Rai 3 points each way at 30/1 with Sportnation.bet – Won the Hong Kong Open at the end of last year, has not done anything spectacular since then, but was 9th in this event last year so think he is good value at these odds.
Johannes Veerman 2 points each way at 60/1 with Sportnation.bet – The American was 4th last week, and has been in really good form of late, currently 4th on the Asian Order of Merit. Does not like this course – shot 90 here last year…. But what a turnaround that could lead to!
S Chikkarangappa 2 points each way at 66/1 with Sportnation.bet – The Indian player has been in excellent form with five top 30s including a win in his last 6 starts. Has some course knowledge of the event host course – like him at these odds.
