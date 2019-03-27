This week the European Tour is in India for the DLF Indian Open

DLF Indian Open Golf Betting Tips 2019

This week the European Tour is in India for the DLF Indian Open being played at DLF Golf & Country Club.

It is the third year the event has been played at this course with Matt Wallace winning the event last year and SSP Chawrasia the year before that.

With many of the big names playing at the WGC Match Play Championship this week it is a great chance for a player without a big result this year to get a victory under their belt.

Favourites this week are Jazz Janewattanond and Anirban Lahiri, both who are 14/1.

