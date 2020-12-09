Who will win the final European Tour event of 2020?

DP World Tour Championship Betting Tips 2020

The final tournament on the European Tour in 2020 takes place this week in the form of the DP World Tour Championship. Not only is the tournament up for grabs with plenty of stars in the field like Patrick Reed, Collin Morikawa, Viktor Hovland, Tommy Fleetwood, Sungjae Im and Tyrrell Hatton.

But the Race to Dubai concludes this week too with several players in the hunt for the trophy and financial bonus.

Below are 4 of our advised bets and also check out our golf betting tips homepage for all our latest results and for future betting guides.

DP World Tour Championship Betting Tips 2020 – Advised Bets

Bernd Wiesberger 3 points each way at 25/1 with Bet365 – Wiesberger has good form at the moment coming off a T4 at The RSM Classic on the PGA Tour and then, despite a slow start last week at the Golf in Dubai Championship, he managed to finish in a tie for 8th. He has been solid at this event too with this run of finishes – 42-34-16-17-4-45-28. Bet Now

Lee Westwood 2 points each way at 50/1 with Bet365 – There have been reports that Westwood has a slight back niggle at the moment but all I will say to that is, ‘beware the injured golfer’. I think his odds are too good to ignore especially considering he has won this event in the past and has a very realistic opportunity to win the Race to Dubai as well. Bet Now

Danny Willett 2 points each way at 55/1 with 888 Sport – In his last two outings on the Earth Course Willett has had a win back in 2018, and came tied-5th last year so he clearly likes the place. Given his propensity to pop up every so often in big events, I really like his odds right now. Bet Now

Callum Shinkwin 1 point each way at 100/1 with Betfred – It seems mad that a player who has had a victory in one of their last three starts can have odds in the triple figures but that is what has happened with Shinkwin. In Cyprus he won, came tied-4th and then last week he had a solid T30 which included three rounds of 68. Given his clear form we like these odds very much indeed. Bet Now Golf Monthly Instruction

