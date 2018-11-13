It is the final week of the 2018 European Tour season, so who will win the Race To Dubai? Check out our DP World Tour Championship Golf Betting Tips

DP World Tour Championship Golf Betting Tips

Eight days short of a year since the first tournament back in November 2017 the European Tour 2018 season finally comes to a close with the DP World Tour Championship being played at Jumeriah Golf Estates.

There is a 60-man field for the event, but only two men can be crowned Race To Dubai Champion, and they are of course Francesco Molinari and Tommy Fleetwood. Molinari would have to have a complete shocker to not be crowned champion as he is over a million points clear of Fleetwood.

Last season the event itself was won by Jon Rahm, the Spaniard is in the field again this week and is 12/1 to defend his title.

Favourites to win the event this year are Rory McIlroy (8/1) and Sergio Garcia (10/1).

