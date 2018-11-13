It is the final week of the 2018 European Tour season, so who will win the Race To Dubai? Check out our DP World Tour Championship Golf Betting Tips
DP World Tour Championship Golf Betting Tips
Eight days short of a year since the first tournament back in November 2017 the European Tour 2018 season finally comes to a close with the DP World Tour Championship being played at Jumeriah Golf Estates.
There is a 60-man field for the event, but only two men can be crowned Race To Dubai Champion, and they are of course Francesco Molinari and Tommy Fleetwood. Molinari would have to have a complete shocker to not be crowned champion as he is over a million points clear of Fleetwood.
Last season the event itself was won by Jon Rahm, the Spaniard is in the field again this week and is 12/1 to defend his title.
Favourites to win the event this year are Rory McIlroy (8/1) and Sergio Garcia (10/1).
DP World Tour Championship, Dubai Leaderboard, Preview, TV Times
DP World Tour Championship Golf Betting Tips Advised Bets
Tyrrell Hatton 5 points each way at 14/1 with Sportnation.bet – The Englishman was so close to winning the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship for a third consecutive occasion in October. Has played in this event on four occasions, and has finished top 10 on three occasions. Playing really solid without missing a cut since May and four top 10s in that period.
Matthew Fitzpatrick 3 points each way at 30/1 with Sportnation.bet – Played in this tournament on three occasions, has won it once, and has a 4th and a 12th. The Englishman won at the Omega European Masters at the start of September and when he is consistent on a course he is usually always consistent on that course – think he is also a little long at this price.
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 2 points each way at 40/1 with Sportnation.bet – The Thai player was 2nd here last season and has been in decent form of late including a 4th at the WGC HSBC Champions – definitely worth an each way flutter.
Eddie Pepperell 2 points each way at 50/1 with Sportnation.bet – One of the big success stories of the season, has risen 100 places in the rankings to inside the world’s top 35 players now. Won on his last outing at the British Masters – has played in this event on three occasions shooting 66 twice in that time.
