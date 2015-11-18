DP World Tour Champs Golf Betting Tips

The 2015 European Tour season comes to a fitting finale at the Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai, check out who we think will do well with these DP World Tour Championship Golf Betting Tips

DP World Tour Championship Golf Betting Tips

The 2015 European Tour season comes to a fitting finale at the DP World Tour Championship at the Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai.

Check out our Golf Betting Tips home page

The Race to Dubai champions will be crowned on Sunday afternoon with Rory MciIlroy and Danny Willett realistically the only two people in the running to take the title of being the number one player in Europe for 2015.

Not surprisingly Rory is favourite to win the event at a very skinny 9/2, while other well fancied players are two-time defending champion Henrik Stenson (6/1) and Justin Rose (15/2).

Stenson is going for an unprecedented third win at this event in a row.

For a course that suits the longest drivers on Tour it is not surprising that Willett, whose game is built around an all-round solid performance, is 30/1 to win this week.

The field is only 60 people strong and with such short-priced favourites it does mean there is some excellent value further down the field.

DP World Tour Championship Golf Betting Tips Advised Bets

Victor Dubuisson £2.50 each way at 20/1 with Bet365 I think the Frenchman’s odds are far too long, 2nd here in 2014, 3rd here in 2013 and with a win under his belt just a fortnight ago. His game is obviously in great shape and loves the course.

Ross Fisher £1.50 each way at 50/1 with Betway The Englishman is in really decent nick, and I feel that his odds are again far too long. Finished 3rd in the WGC just 10 days ago and his superb ball striking, especially from the tee, mean he should figure here this weekend.

Scott Hend £1 each way at 80/1 with Coral The Aussie has been on the hottest streak of his European Tour career to make the field this week. Hits the ball a mighty distance and the pressure will be off, he can have one of those amazing experiences of playing in a tournament with a big prize pool and knowing he is under no pressure at all to perform.

Golf Monthly Instruction



Current GM Tipster stats for the season

European Tour: £71.75

PGA Tour: £-60.00

Total: £11.75