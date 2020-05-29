The European Tour's season-ending tournament will be held in mid-December.

DP World Tour Championship To Be Held In December

The European Tour’s season-ending finale, the DP World Tour Championship hosted at Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai, will be held from the 10th to the 13th of December because of the impact of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The European Tour has been badly hit by the virus with many tournaments getting cancelled and postponed as a result. Travel restrictions and guidelines have also made hosting golf tournaments a challenging prospect as well.

In response to this, the Tour announced a new schedule for a six-week UK swing of golf tournaments as well as a new schedule for four Rolex Series events, one of which is the DP World Tour Championship.

The UK swing will take place in consecutive weeks in July and August whilst the Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open, BMW PGA Championship, Nedbank Golf Challenge and the DP World Tour have been moved to later in the year.

The former two tournaments will be held in October and the latter two in December.

The tournament is usually held in November but has been hosted in December on one occasion in the past, back in 2011. That tournament was won by Alvaro Quiros.

The defending champion in 2020 is Jon Rahm who won last years event by one stroke from Tommy Fleetwood. In the process he also wrapped up the Race to Dubai.

Rolex Series Schedule

Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open, The Renaissance Club – 8-11 October

BMW PGA Championship, Wentworth – 15-18 October

Nedbank Golf Challenge Hosted by Gary Player – 3-6 December

DP World Tour Championship – 10-13 December

