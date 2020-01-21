The European Tour returns to Dubai this week - who will win?

Dubai Desert Classic Golf Betting Tips 2020

The second week of the European Tour’s ‘Desert Swing’ is upon us as Emirates Golf Club hosts the Dubai Desert Classic.

The GM Tipster is away this week on paternity leave so congratulations to Tom and family – I’ll be stepping in and searching for some good value.

Money was made last week with an each-way on Louis Oosthuizen at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship – check out his profit so far at our golf betting tips homepage.

Defending champion Bryson DeChambeau returns as one of the tournament favourites (22/1) but did miss the cut last week in Abu Dhabi.

Tommy Fleetwood is the shortest odds at 7/1 whilst fellow Englishman Matt Fitzpatrick is second-favourite at 10/1.

Louis Oosthuizen, third-favourite, is also highly-fancied after a fifth place last week in Abu Dhabi after two consecutive runners-up places.

Dubai Desert Classic Golf Betting Tips 2020 Advised Bets

Jazz Janewattananond – 4 points each way at 28/1 with Sportnation.bet – The young Thai is in the form of his life. His last four results are 3-4-1-1! Jazz dominated the Asian Tour last year, winning the Order of Merit by miles, and was 3rd in his Singapore Open defence last week. Was well up there at the USPGA Championship last year at Bethpage before a poor final round. Tends to travel well as well, with plenty of decent results outside of South East Asia.

Ian Poulter – 3 points each way at 66/1 with Sportnation.bet – Despite a missed cut last week in Abu Dhabi, Poulter said that his game “feels great.” The Englishman has a brilliant record at Emirates GC – he was T3rd last year, T6 in 2018 and T15 in 2017. May be inspired after Lee Westwood’s win too.

Kurt Kitayama – 2 points each way at 70/1 with Sportnation.bet – The American won twice on Tour last year and then finished the season very strong too with a 3rd in Italy, 4th in France and T2nd in Turkey. Made the cut in Abu Dhabi last week and won in Oman last year so clearly enjoys Middle East golf.

Shugo Imahira – 1 point each way at 125/1 with Sportnation.bet – I’ve picked the Asian Tour god in Jazz Janewattananond and now I’m going for the Japan Golf Tour god in Shugo Imahira. He won twice last year with five runners-up finishes and is currently 36th in the world, looking likely for a Masters return after an invite in 2019. One massive caveat is that he doesn’t appear to travel well – perhaps that can change this week? Definitely worth a quid each way at that price!

