Dubai Desert Classic Golf Betting Tips

The European Tour makes the short journey from Abu Dhabi to Dubai for this week’s Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates GC.

A big field are in attendance including half of the 2018 European Ryder Cup team: Tommy Fleetwood, Henrik Stenson, Sergio Garcia, Ian Poulter, Tyrrell Hatton and Thorbjorn Olesen.

Vice captains Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood are also playing.

However it is another Ryder Cupper and the World Number Five, Bryson DeChambeau, who headlines the field and is favourite at 9/1.

Last year, Haotong Li shot a record 23 under par to pip Rory McIlroy by a single stroke. Li is back to defend this year and is 32/1 to successfully defend.

