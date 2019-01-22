Who do we think will win in Dubai this week?
Dubai Desert Classic Golf Betting Tips
The European Tour makes the short journey from Abu Dhabi to Dubai for this week’s Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates GC.
A big field are in attendance including half of the 2018 European Ryder Cup team: Tommy Fleetwood, Henrik Stenson, Sergio Garcia, Ian Poulter, Tyrrell Hatton and Thorbjorn Olesen.
Vice captains Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood are also playing.
However it is another Ryder Cupper and the World Number Five, Bryson DeChambeau, who headlines the field and is favourite at 9/1.
Last year, Haotong Li shot a record 23 under par to pip Rory McIlroy by a single stroke. Li is back to defend this year and is 32/1 to successfully defend.
Check out the GM Tipster’s record at the golf betting tips homepage.
Omega Dubai Desert Classic Leaderboard, Preview, TV Times
Li Haotong of China is defending champion at…
Clubhouse Podcast Ep 3: Lowry, Tiger At Torrey, Dubai, PGA Show And More!
This week the team are in Orlando for…
Farmers Insurance Open Preview, TV Times
Jason Day is defending champion and Tiger Woods…
Dubai Desert Classic Golf Betting Tips Advised Bets
Matt Fitzpatrick 4 points each way at 22/1 His last two starts have been a second at the Hong Kong Open and a fourth at the Singapore Open. He missed the cut here last year but was T5th in 2017.
Matt Wallace 3 points each way at 27/1 The Englishman is on a brilliant stretch without a missed cut since The Open. He was T16th last week in Abu Dhabi and hasn’t been outside of the top 18 in his last five starts, including a T2 at the DP World Tour Championship and a T5 at the Nedbank.
Richard Sterne 2 points each way at 70/1 The South African looks very good odds considering he finished just one shy of Shane Lowry last week.
Pablo Larrazabal 1 point each way at 80/1 The four-time European Tour winner has finished T9th and T6th in his last two starts so is clearly on a good run of form.
As ever do please bet responsibly and the very best of luck to you.