Have a look at some of our advised bets for the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open.

Dubai Duty Free Irish Open Betting Tips 2020

Laurie Canter – 4 points each way at 33/1 with Bet365 – Canter has been on excellent form of late. In his most recent outing he came second at the Portugal Masters, finishing a couple of shots by George Coetzee. Before that he had a tied-13th at The Belfry and then a top-5 finish at Celtic Manor too so he is definitely a player to keep an eye on at the moment.

John Catlin – 3 points each way at 40/1 with Betfred – A recent winner on the European Tour at Valderrama, Catlin followed that up with a top-8 finish in Portugal and he looks to be continuing that rise up the world rankings. Don’t forget, with Betfred you can get £30 in Free Bets when you bet just £10 and get up to 30 Free Casino Spins

Joachim B Hansen – 2 points each way at 80/1 with Betfair – Since the restart on the European Tour Hansen has been playing solid golf and in his last two events he has shown his form is trending in the right direction. At the UK Championship he had a top-25 finish and he improved with a tied-17th finish at Valderrama soon after. Having won three times in 2018 he is long overdue.

Tyler Koivisto – 1 point each way at 250/1 with 888.com – This is a long shot to say the least but stranger things have happened in sport. Koivisto won the Northern Ireland Open last month which was held at Galgorm Castle so he will have fond, recent and most importantly, successful memories of the place when he tees it up this week.

Shane Lowry headlines the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open this week at Galgorm Castle Golf Club.

The Irishman is the best-ranked player in the field this week and is the tournament favourite are 8/1 with Bet365.

Other favourites include George Coetzee (10/1), Ryan Fox (22/1) and Jason Scrivener (25/1).

Last year, Jon Rahm collected the win at Lahinch but unfortunately he will not defend his title in 2020.

