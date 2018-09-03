Durant came up one shot shy on the PGA Tour Champions this week after missing a tiddler

Joe Durant Misses Tap In To Lose By One On Champions Tour

The harsh realities of golf were in full force once again this weekend with Joe Durant missing a tiny tap-in putt whilst in the heat of battle on the PGA Tour Champions.

The American was tied for the lead at the time and just needed to clean up on the 17th before heading the to the par-5 last where he would have fancied his chances to make birdie.

Durant, who was five under par after 11 holes at the Shaw Charity Classic before bogeys at 13 and 15, stepped up to simply tap in his par putt on 17 and had a horrible lip out.

It was one of those putts he would have holed 999 times out of 1000 but his one-legged attempt was a shocking miss.

Watch the miss below:

Scott McCarron subsequently took the lead after the missed putt and he birdied the 18th to go two clear, meaning Durant needed an eagle down the last.

He made a birdie and ultimately came up one stroke shy… Agony!

The 54-year-old picked up $172.3k for his T2nd finish but would have won $352.5k with victory.

Golf is hard folks.

Durant won four times on the PGA Tour between 1998 and 2006 and has won three times on the PGA Tour Champions.