Dustin Johnson Dominates The Northern Trust To Win By 11 Strokes

Dustin Johnson won his 22nd PGA Tour title in style at The Northern Trust, finishing at 30 under par and 11 strokes clear of second place.

The American returns to the World No.1 spot and moves to the top of the FedEx Cup standings with just two events left.

DJ announced his intentions to skip the Olympics this year to commit to the FedEx Cup so we can be sure he’ll be desperate to win the trophy for the first time and the $15m bonus that comes with it.

He carded rounds of 67-60-64-63 at TPC Boston to beat Harris English by 11 strokes, and his 30 under total was one shy of Ernie Els’ record of 31 under.

DJ’s second round 60 was dubbed the ‘most disappointing round of 60 in history’ on social media after he played his final seven holes in level par and still shot 11 under.

This victory is his 22nd on the PGA Tour and second since the PGA Tour restarted, having won The Travelers Championship in late June.

“Obviously this is a really good week. My ball-striking was unbelievable. I found something on Wednesday. Felt like I was swinging really good but something clicked on Wednesday,” Johnson said.

“I really, really hit it well on Thursday. I didn’t really make a lot of putts, but I really went and worked hard on my putting on Thursday afternoon, and it paid off. Obviously I rolled it really nicely on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.”

It is his first start since the PGA Championship where he failed to convert his fourth 54-hole lead in a Major.

“Obviously you can learn some stuff from the PGA, but I didn’t feel like I really did anything wrong at the PGA. I played pretty solid on Sunday.

“Generally, you shoot 68 on Sunday in a Major with the lead on a tough golf course, you’re going to win most of the time. So obviously Collin just played very, very well.

“But it wasn’t something that I was disappointed in or anything like that, because I felt like I played well. It wasn’t like I didn’t play good or I struggled in the final round or something like that.

“I did make a big putt on 18 to get up into second place, so obviously there was a lot of positives I could take from that week.”

The Northern Trust Leaderboard

1 Dustin Johnson -30

2 Harris English -19

3 Daniel Berger -18

4 Kevin Kisner -17

4 Scottie Scheffler -17

6 Jon Rahm -16

6 Webb Simpson -16

8 Ryan Palmer -15

8 Russell Henley -15

8 Alex Noren -15

