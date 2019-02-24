The former World Number One used the Rules to his advantage during the WGC-Mexico Championship final round

Dustin Johnson Gets Controversial Free Drop From Behind Tree

Dustin Johnson used the Rules to his advantage during the final round of the WGC-Mexico Championship, where he managed to get a free drop from up against a tree.

DJ hit an iron off the tee on the 5th hole and his ball rolled off down the right of the fairway, finishing behind a tree.

Rory McIlroy was chasing him and within three strokes, looking likely to claw one back with his American rival snookered.

Johnson was going to have to chip out backwards from behind the tree, although a fortuitous ruling saved him.

DJ was allowed to get a free drop out to the left due to his stance being impeded by a path.

The former World Number One took his stance and his right foot was on the path, meaning he could drop out sidewards.

He was left with a tricky shot, requiring a low fade and he pulled it off to perfection, finding the green and leaving himself some 30 feet for birdie.

He would go on to two-putt for par.

On the very next hole, Rory McIlroy then found himself behind a tree as well.

He called in a referee and, like DJ, was claiming that his foot would be on the path when playing the shot.

He was declined a free drop and played out sidewards left-handed, eventually bogeying the par-5 after his third shot found the water.

Dustin Johnson’s drop caused controversy with commentators and on social media, with some believing that the original stance he took wasn’t actually the stance he would use to play the shot and was instead a stance to use the Rules to his advantage.

Whether you believe DJ’s drop was correct or not, the Rules are once again a talking point this week.

