The FedEx Cup winner has been named PGA Tour Player of the Year for the second time

Dustin Johnson Named PGA Tour Player Of The Year 2020

Dustin Johnson has been voted as the PGA Tour’s Player of the Year for 2020 by his peers.

It is the second time he has won the accolade after also winning it in 2016.

DJ lifted the FedEx Cup for the first time this year and also won the Travelers Championship and The Northern Trust in the season.

He had seven top-10s, with three wins and two runner-up finishes (PGA Championship, BMW Championship), and made 11 cuts in 14 starts.

He is currently ranked No.1 in the world.

It was DJ’s fourth season with at least three wins and saw him to move up to 27th on the all-time wins list with 23 career PGA Tour victories.

The 36-year-old extended his streak of consecutive seasons with a win to start his career to 13, becoming the fourth player to reach that mark after Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer and Tiger Woods.

“On behalf of the PGA Tour, my congratulations to Dustin Johnson on being voted the 2020 PGA Tour Player of the Year by his peers, the ultimate compliment a player can receive,” said PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan.

“Dustin made it known throughout the season that the FedExCup was a priority and his performances in the FedExCup Playoffs were nothing short of spectacular with two wins and a playoff runner-up at the BMW Championship.

“His demeanour and athleticism on the course make it look very easy, but behind the scenes, he’s worked incredibly hard coming back from injury and his 2019-20 season speaks for itself in further bolstering his World Golf Hall of Fame resume.”

Scottie Scheffler was named PGA Tour Rookie of the Year, winning the title after being named Korn Ferry Tour Rookie of the Year in 2019.

He finished 5th in the FedEx Cup and was T4th at the PGA Championship.

Scheffler becomes the second-consecutive player to win both the Korn Ferry and PGA Tour Rookie of the Year awards back-to-back after Sungjae Im.

“Our congratulations to Scottie Scheffler on a standout rookie season that saw him excel when it mattered most, in the FedExCup Playoffs,” said Monahan.

“To follow up Korn Ferry Tour Player of the Year with being voted PGA Tour Rookie of the Year by the PGA Tour membership is an extraordinary achievement and speaks to Scottie’s dedication and work ethic.

“I’m certain Mr. Palmer would be thrilled with all of the young talent we have on Tour and how they are conducting themselves, with Scottie leading the way in 2020.”

