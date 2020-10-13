The World No.1 has withdrawn from this week's CJ Cup after testing positive for the Coronavirus

Dustin Johnson Tests Positive For Covid-19

Dustin Johnson is out of this week’s CJ Cup after testing positive for Covid-19.

The American was due to make his first start since the US Open in the lucrative event, which has a purse of $9.75m and has moved from South Korea to Las Vegas due to Covid.

Related: Amazon Prime Day Golf Deals 2020

“Obviously, I am very disappointed,” DJ said after the positive result.

“I was really looking forward to competing this week, but will do everything I can to return as quickly as possible. I have already had a few calls with the Tour’s medical team and appreciate all the support and guidance they have given me.”

He has been replaced in the field by JT Poston.

Related: CJ Cup Betting Tips 2020

Golf Monthly Instruction

The field was due to include all of the world’s top five but DJ is now out and will also miss next week’s Zozo Championship in California as well.

The event was won by Tiger Woods in Japan in 2019 but has been moved to Sherwood Country Club for this year.

Dustin Johnson returned to the World No.1 spot this summer following wins at the Travelers Championship, The Northern Trust and Tour Championship, where he won the FedEx Cup trophy for the first time in his career.

He was also named PGA Tour Player of the Year, an award he has now won on two occasions.

There was also a positive Covid-19 test on the European Tour this week at the Scottish Championship with Jbe Kruger.

The South African is now in self isolation for 10 days.

For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels @golfmonthlymagazine on Facebook and @golfmonthly on Twitter and Instagram