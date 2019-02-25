DJ will regain the World No.1 spot next week having lost it last October

Dustin Johnson To Regain World Number One Spot Next Week

Dustin Johnson will return to the World Number One position next week for the first time since October last year.

DJ won his 20th PGA Tour title and sixth WGC trophy at the WGC-Mexico Championship to leapfrog World Number Two Brooks Koepka in the rankings.

That victory brought him to within 0.01 average points of currently World Number One Justin Rose, and Johnson will regain the position next week after the Honda Classic, despite he and Rose not playing.

As it stands, Rose has an average points of 9.872 and DJ has 9.866, but that will change to DJ: 9.9231 and Rose: 9.9223 next week, meaning Dustin Johnson will be World Number One by a margin of 0.008 average points.

That’s because the Official World Golf Ranking is based on a two-year period of points earned, meaning events from two years ago get forgotten about as weeks progress.

Since DJ lost the World Number One spot in October, Brooks Koepka and Justin Rose have jostled for position, with Rose holding it every week of 2019 so far.

Johnson will hold the position after the Honda Classic for the 82nd week in his career, which is the fifth-longest reign in history since the Official World Golf Ranking was founded in 1986.

Tiger Woods has held the position for the longest with 683 weeks, Greg Norman is second with 331 weeks, Nick Faldo is third with 97 weeks and Rory McIlroy is fourth with 95 weeks.

Brooks Koepka dropped to fourth in the world after the WGC-Mexico Championship, overtaken by former World No.1 Justin Thomas who finished 9th.

Other moves saw Rory McIlroy go up to 6th and Tiger Woods rise to 12th.