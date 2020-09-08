The World No.1 takes home the $15m bonus after winning the FedEx Cup trophy

Dustin Johnson Wins Maiden FedEx Cup Title

Dustin Johnson held off Xander Schauffele and Justin Thomas at East Lake to win the FedEx Cup for the first time in his career.

DJ began the week in 1st place at 10 under and ended it at 21 under, three clear of Schauffele and Thomas.

The World No.1 was three under after six holes in the final round having started the day five clear but back-to-back bogeys at 8 and 9 followed by eight pars made things interesting.

He revealed afterwards that he was nervous on the back nine but he played some very solid golf to hold off his fellow Americans.

Schauffele, who won the ‘best gross’ section of the event, finishing at 15 under par, was charging on the back nine with three birdies but he couldn’t quite close the gap to DJ.

Johnson will almost certainly be named PGA Player of the Year now having won his third title since lockdown after victories at the Travelers and BMW Championships.

He takes home the $15m first prize, meaning he has won $20.8m on the PGA Tour this season alone.

“Well, it means a lot. Obviously it’s a very tough trophy to win. I’ve been close several times. This time I did control my own destiny, which I knew what I had to do. I had the lead to start, but I still had to go out and play well today,” Johnson said.

“I had a lot of great players right behind me and they played some good golf today. It got pretty close there at the end, which is what I thought it would be. I knew I was going to have to come down the stretch and hit some golf shots.

“But I’m very proud of winning the FedExCup Trophy.”

Former World No.1 Jon Rahm finished one behind JT and Schauffele in fourth with PGA Tour rookie Scottie Scheffler in fifth.

Scheffler will be favourite for the PGA Tour Rookie of the Year accolade after a season where he finished T4th at the PGA Championship before taking home $2.5m from his 5th place in the FedEx Cup.

It was also a great result for PGA Champion Collin Morikawa, who finished 6th, and Englishman Tyrrell Hatton in 7th.

Tour Championship Leaderboard

1 Dustin Johnson -21

2 Xander Schauffele -18

2 Justin Thomas -18

4 Jon Rahm -17

5 Scottie Scheffler -14

6 Collin Morikawa -13

7 Tyrrell Hatton -12

8 Patrick Reed -11

8 Sebastian Munoz -11

8 Rory McIlroy -11

