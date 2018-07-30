Dustin Johnson wins RBC Canadian Open

World Number 1 Dustin Johnson fired a closing round of 66 to win the RBC Canadian Open by three shots from South Korean players Byeong Hun An and Whee Kim.



Dustin Johnson claimed his third win of this season and his 19th PGA Tour victory in total with a three-shot win over Byeong Hun An and Whee Kim in the RBC Canadian Open.

A week after missing the cut in The Open Championship, Johnson bounced back in the best possible fashion, closing with a 66 at Glen Abbey GC to take the title.

“Even after the missed cut last week, I felt like I was hitting it fine,” Johnson said. “I just did not score very well at Carnoustie at all. I didn’t putt good. I just scored really badly. But I felt like I hit the ball plenty good enough to be under par after two days, and I was 5 over or something. It was just bad scoring.”

This week’s win was Johnson’s 19th-career PGA Tour title, all secured since 2008. He has now beaten Tiger Woods’ record of 18 victories in the last decade.

“Obviously I’m doing something very well,” he said. “To even be mentioned in the same sentence as Tiger means a lot. What he’s done for the game, the things he’s done in the game. No one is ever really going to get to that level.”

Johnson had to deal with a one hour 46 minute weather delay on Sunday, but he coped well. He made four birdies on the back nine after the break, and pulled away after playing partner Byeong Hun An made a bogey on the par-4 10th.

After two second place finishes in the Canadian Open, Johnson now has a victory in the event that he sees as almost a home tournament. Johnson is married to Paulina Gretzky – daughter of legendary Canadian ice hockey star Wayne Gretzky.

“The fans were great. All week there was a ton of support,” he said.

England’s Tommy Fleetwood closed with a 67 at Glen Abbey to finish on 16-under-par in a tie for sixth place. Mackenzie Hughes was the leading Canadian in a tie for eighth. He won the Rivermead Cup for the second year in a row.

RBC Canadian Open

Glen Abbey GC, Oakville, Ontario, Canada

26-29 July

Purse: $6,200,000 Par: 72

1 Dustin Johnson (USA) 68 66 65 66 265 $1,116,000

T2 Byeong Hun An (Kor) 66 67 66 69 268 $545,600

T2 Whee Kim (Kor) 67 65 67 69 268 $545,600

4 Keegan Bradley (USA) 69 63 73 64 269 $297,600

5 Abraham Ancer (Mex) 73 66 65 67 271 $248,000

T6 Tommy Fleetwood (Eng) 66 71 68 67 272 $215,450

T6 Danny Lee (NZ) 68 69 67 68 272 $215,450

T8 Joel Dahmen (USA) 69 68 67 69 273 $173,600

T8 Mackenzie Hughes (Can) 69 69 67 68 273 $173,600

T8 Andrew Putnam (USA) 67 68 71 67 273 $173,600

T8 Brandt Snedeker (USA) 68 70 68 67 273 $173,600

Note: Player score in bold signifies Titleist ball usage