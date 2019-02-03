The World Number Three was victorious at the inaugural Saudi International

Dustin Johnson Wins Saudi International

Dustin Johnson won his 21st professional title at the inaugural Saudi International.

The World Number Three shot a closing 67 to beat Haotong Li by two at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club.

Playing with Haotong Li, DJ found himself two behind with nine to play after Li chipped in for birdie.

However, the 23-year-old made three bogeys on his closing nine to lose the lead.

Johnson birdied the par-5 18th, which he hit with a drive and an 8 iron, to reach 19 under par and win by two.

The week also featured Johnson’s lowest ever career round, a 61, on the second day.

The Saudi International was a controversial tournament on the European Tour and Sergio Garcia’s disqualification in round three was probably the story of the week.

The 2017 Masters champion was DQ’d for ‘serious misconduct’ after apparently damaging a number of greens, leading to players complaining to tournament officials.