DJ won his 21st PGA Tour title at the Travelers, beating Kevin Streelman by one

Dustin Johnson Wins Travelers Championship

Dustin Johnson was victorious at the Travelers Championship by a single stroke to win for the 13th consecutive PGA Tour season.

The American shot a closing 67 (-3) to beat Kevin Streelman by one at TPC River Highlands in Connecticut.

DJ began the day two behind Brendan Todd and was two ahead after shooting four under for the first 10 holes, however he found himself five clear on the 13th tee after Todd triple-bogeyed the par-4 12th after being greenside in two.

It was far from easy coming home for Dustin, who pulled his drive out of bounds on 13 to make bogey and he then scrambled to make par on the drivable 15th, where he had to get in the water to play his second shot.

The 36-year-old then bogeyed the par-3 16th before parring his final two holes to finish at 19 under par.

It was DJ’s 21st PGA Tour title and an incredible comeback after being T79th after the opening round.

His 61 (-9) on Saturday was the round that propelled him into the final group.

The 2016 US Open champion moves up to 3rd in the world after his first victory in 16 months.

“It’s very exciting to get my 21st win and then get my first win of the season,” he said.

“It was big because I hadn’t played very well. But I put in a lot of good work the last couple weeks after Colonial, and so it’s nice to see the game just start coming around.

“Yeah, it was definitely strange playing with no fans, but you still can feel the pressure, you still can feel how important a golf tournament it is, and you’re coming down the stretch, to me it felt the same, whether it was a million fans or zero.”

World No.561 Will Gordon finished T3rd to move up to 190th and earn a special temporary exemption on the PGA Tour, which entitles him to unlimited sponsors exemptions.

First round leader Mackenzie Hughes, who shot 60 on Thursday, was also T3rd after a birdie-birdie finish.

World No.1 Rory McIlroy was T11th, his best result so far since the PGA Tour returned.

Arguably the biggest story of the week was Covid-19, which almost derailed the entire PGA Tour.

Five players withdrew before the tournament due to Covid-related reasons, and there were two more positive tests with Denny McCarthy and Dylan Frittelli.

Travelers Championship Leaderboard:

1 Dustin Johnson -19

2 Kevin Streelman -18

3 Will Gordon -17

3 Mackenzie Hughes -17

5 Kevin Na -16

6 Ryan Armour -15

6 Brendan Steele -15

6 Patton Kizzire -15

6 Scott Stallings -15

6 Bryson DeChambeau -15

