Dylan Frittelli Becomes Fourth PGA Tour Player To Test Positive For Covid-19

Dylan Frittelli has withdrawn from this week’s Rocket Mortgage Classic after testing positive for Covid-19.

The South African tested positive before the PGA Tour’s charter flight to Detroit.

Frittelli said he saw a minor increase in his respiratory rate via his Whoop strap, which all PGA Tour players, caddies and officials now have to wear.

“I am experiencing no issues and feel great physically and was surprised and disappointed to learn of the positive test today,” said Frittelli.

“I’m thankful for the Whoop strap notification of a minor increase [0.3] in my respiratory rate overnight.

“However, I’m most thankful for the Tour’s assistance, procedures and protocols, which I will continue to follow during my self-isolation, so as to keep everyone safe.

“I look forward to getting back on Tout once it’s safe to do so.”

The PGA Tour say that it “has implemented its response plan in consultation with medical experts, including working with those who may have had close contact with Frittelli.

“After conducting necessary contact tracing, the Tour’s medical advisors are not recommending any additional testing at this time.”

He becomes the fourth PGA Tour player to test positive for Covid-19 after Nick Watney, Cameron Champ and Denny McCarthy.

Ken Comboy, Graeme McDowell’s caddie, and Ricky Elliott, Brooks Koepka’s caddie, also tested positive last week.

G-Mac and Koepka both tested negative last week but chose to withdraw, as did Webb Simpson who had a family member test positive.

Two-time PGA Tour winner Cameron Champ tested positive but then confirmed that he had subsequently tested negative twice.

For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website