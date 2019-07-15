South African Frittelli won his first PGA Tour title by two shots after a final round 64

Dylan Frittelli Wins First PGA Tour Title At John Deere Classic

South African Dylan Frittelli joined his Texas Men’s Golf teammate Jordan Spieth this week as a player who secured his first ever PGA Tour title at the John Deere Classic.

On a stellar final day of scoring Frittelli played beautifully to shoot 64 and win by two strokes from Russell Henly who shot 61. This was Frittelli’s first win of any kind for nearly two years as his last came at the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open back in 2017.

Afterward Frittelli acknowledged the importance of his positive thinking all day. He has been working with sports psychologist Jay Brunza who helped Frittelli acknowledge that he cannot affect outcomes by obsessing over them. This mind-set revealed itself on the 14th hole as Frittelli three-putted. His response? A wry smile. From then on he played the last four holes in one-under and victory was his.

There were several benefits for Frittelli after the win, chief among which is that he qualified for The Open Championship held at Royal Portrush. Another is that he has played himself into huge contention to make Ernie Els’s Presidents Cup team which will take on the US later this year. Oh and he has also guaranteed his participation on the PGA Tour for the next couple of seasons which cannot be understated in its importance.