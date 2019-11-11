The Englishman had his own Tin Cup moment during the Turkish Airlines Open

Eddie Pepperell Disqualified For Running Out Of Balls

Eddie Pepperell saw himself disqualified from the Turkish Airlines Open after a very unique incident.

The Englishman was playing his third round when he reached the par-5 fourth hole, having started on the back nine, when disaster struck.

Pepperell had just come off of back-to-back bogeys and then hit his ball into the water on the 4th hole before hitting another four or five more in the drink.

He was officially disqualified for “failure to complete a hole.”

Despite running out of golf balls, players can ask fellow competitors to borrow a ball, something Pepperell opted not to do.

He was level par at the time and would have likely dropped to last place had he completed the hole anyway.

European Ryder Cup captain Padraig Harrington also struggled with the 4th hole after making a 10 earlier in the week.

“I ran out of golf balls, it was literally that,” Pepperell said.

“It’s not happened before, at least not to me.

“I don’t know exactly [how many golf balls he lost] but it was a good few.

“I lost a few when going round, I know that, and then I ran out.”

Pepperell’s playing partner Martin Kaymer described it as a real life Tin Cup moment.

“Eddie hit his shots to the green then came over to tell us he had run out of balls,” the German said.

“Then he walked off. I thought he lost four or five.

“We are about 80% sure it was five, 20% four.

“He was quick, so it was hard to keep track.

“He did not ask if he could borrow one from me or George [Coetzee].

“It did not look like he wanted to play.

“He did not putt with his putter on the third hole; he putted with a wedge.

“So there was a lot happening.

“I have watched the movie ‘Tin Cup’ on TV but now I’ve seen it live.”

