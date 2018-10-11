The Englishman made a hole-in-one on the 9th at Walton Heath in round one

WATCH: Eddie Pepperell Makes Crazy Ace At British Masters

Eddie Pepperell made an incredible ace during round one of the British Masters.

The Englishman, playing the 172 yard ninth hole, pitched his ball just short of the pin with a five iron, it bounced up and back creating topspin, and then jumped in!

Watch the incredible hole-in-one below:

The par-3 ninth was Eddie’s ninth of the day after starting on the 1st, he went out in three under par with a birdie on seven as well as the ace.

He then birdied the 10th and eagled the 11th to take the outright lead and play a five-hole stretch in six under!

Watch Pepperell eagle the 11th:

Pepperell was the interviewed on course by Sky Sports’ Tim Barter where he told him he wasn’t sure what happened.

“Well I thought it pitched in the hole, shot up, looked like it was going to the back of the green from where we were stood and then all of a sudden it disappeared,” he said.

“My eyesight’s going a little bit so I wasn’t sure what happened really Tim!”

Barter then asked him how he felt about winning £20,000 for charity.

“It’s awesome. I’d say I’d rather do that than win a car but that might be a lie. I’m kidding of course.”

We caught up with Pepperell earlier in the week where he told us a brilliant story of his 6 iron at the Dunhill Links Championship:

Pepperell currently sits 50th in the world rankings and has had a superb year on Tour.

He won the Qatar Masters, was T6th at The Open, reached a career-high of 48th in the world, has been runner-up twice and is 11th in the Race to Dubai.