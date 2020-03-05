The Englishman was disqualified from the Qatar Masters after signing for a wrong score

Eddie Pepperell On Disappointing DQ: “A Fair Distance Away From Common Sense”

Eddie Pepperell wasn’t even going to play at the Qatar Masters this week, and he probably now wishes that he didn’t make the long trip to the Middle East.

The Englishman pulled out of last week’s Oman Open due to coronavirus fears but then decided to tee it up in Qatar to attempt to make it into the WGC-Match Play and then The Masters.

The 2018 Qatar Masters winner ended up being disqualified following his first round after signing for the wrong score.

Pepperell revealed the reasons why he was DQ’d on Twitter, calling it “disappointing” and “a fair distance away from common sense.”

That’s because he shot 71 and signed for a 71, except two holes were marked down incorrectly according to the Englishman.

“FYI- My DQ today wasn’t due to me running out of balls, or hitting anyone, instead, I signed for a wrong score,” Pepperell wrote in a series of Tweets.

“My total, 71, was correct and I indeed signed for that. However, my partner had me down for a 5 on one hole where I made a 6, and a 4 on another, where I made 3…

“I picked him up on it and I changed the card to reflect the fact I actually made a 6 on hole 11 as opposed to a 5, and a 3 on hole 16 as opposed to a 4. I then however mistakenly changed the 17th hole, not the 16th hole on my scorecard, and handed it in…

“Therefore this meant I was disqualified. Quite disappointing as I actually took the time to change the original error, only to make a costlier one myself. I asked the referee if this had any bearing on my disqualification but it didn’t…

“The rules are the rules and I 100% accept that, but I can’t help feeling that this particular way of disqualification is a fair distance away from common sense, and that’s also disappointing. I enjoyed the course however and hopefully next time I’ll do a better job”.

