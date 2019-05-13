WATCH: Eddie Pepperell Pranks Matt Wallace With Fake Media Day

Wallace had a nightmare time on what we believed was a media promotional day for the BMW International Open

Matt Wallace’s rise to the top of the game has been meteoric, with the Englishman winning four times on the European Tour over the past couple of seasons.

Eddie Pepperell wanted to make sure that his good mate stays grounded despite all of his recent success. So Eddie masterminded an epic prank that would test the very limits of Matt’s patience.

The BMW International Open defending champion thought he was being asked to take part in a Media Day for the tournament, but he was secretly being filmed from start to finish on a nightmare day where everything that could go wrong, would go wrong.

Starting with an annoying courtesy car driver, followed by an impossible voiceover session featuring a german script and ending with an unfortunate accident in a BMW showroom involving a £2m car, Pepperell watched everything that happened from a secret location.

Would Matt be able to contain his frustration, or would Eddie get the better of him?

“Oh my god you’ve done me,” Wallace said to Pepperell after realising he had been pranked.

“To know from Eddie that he set it up and he wanted me specifically…there’s revenge, there’s revenge involved somewhere down the line.”

Both Wallace and Pepperell finished T2nd at the British Masters at Hillside, just one back of Marcus Kinhult.

They’re both in New York this week for the USPGA Championship at Bethpage Black.