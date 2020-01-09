Eddie Pepperell Signs With Ping

The Englishman has joined Ping in a multi-year agreement

Two-time European Tour winner Eddie Pepperell has signed a multi-year equipment deal with Ping.

The 28-year-old has immediately put in 14 Ping club and will wear a Ping hat and use a Ping staff bag.

The Englishman won twice in 2018 at the Qatar Masters and British Masters, and also finished T6th at the Open Championship in the same year.

Last season, he finished T3 at The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass and reached a career-high 32nd in the world.

He’s currently playing the G410 Plus driver (9°), G410 5-wood (17.5° at 16°), i210 irons (3-PW), Glide Forged wedges (52°, 56°, 60°) and a Custom PLD PrimeTyne putter.

Pepperell is making his Ping debut at the South African Open at Randpark Golf Club in Johannesburg this week.

“Eddie is one of the most popular players on the European Tour and we are very pleased that he has chosen to represent PING,” said Ping President, John K. Solheim.

“With two European Tour victories already to his name, we look forward to supporting him going forward and wish him continued success.

“I enjoy his humour on social media. He’s fun to follow and always keeps things interesting.”

