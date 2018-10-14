The Englishman won his second European Tour title by two strokes over Alexander Bjork

Eddie Pepperell Wins British Masters

Eddie Pepperell held off Alexander Bjork to win his second European Tour title at the British Masters.

The Englishman prevailed in a wet and windy week at the brilliant Walton Heath and pipped Bjork by two strokes.

It was a special week for Pepperell, who made a hole-in-one on the ninth in round one.

He had another special moment on Sunday, holing his approach to the par-4 10th for an eagle.

Watch: Pepperell holes approach into 14 for eagle –

That eagle took him to -11 after a level par front nine, and the 27-year-old could afford to bogeys on 15 and 16 to win at nine under.

Currently ranked 50th in the world, he will move inside the top 35 for the first time in his career.

Whilst he won by two in the end, thanks in part to a sand save at the last for par and a Bjork bogey, it was close throughout.

The Swede was pushing hard, but two bogeys coming home over Walton Heath’s testing finish were ultimately costly.

Bjork made birdies at two, five and 11 and got within one after 17.

However, Pepperell’s clutch bunker shot on the last sealed victory.

Watch: Pepperell’s sand save at the 18th –

Pepperell admitted afterwards that he didn’t quite have his best stuff in the final round where he scrambled to a level par 72.

A birdie on the par-3 sixth was followed by a bogey at the ninth but his holed approach into the 10th gave him breathing space.

He found heather off the tee on the 14 and looked like dropping a shot before putting in from off the green for a crucial par.

Watch: Pepperell’s par-saving putt from off the green on 14 –

However, he found heather again off of the 15th and 16th tees to make two consecutive bogeys, although two pars to finish were enough.