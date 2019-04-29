The 2010 Ryder Cupper is fed up with slow play after a 5hr 30min round at the Trophee Hassan II

Edoardo Molinari Reveals European Tour Slow Play Penalties

Slow play in the professional game is rife, with numerous Tour Pros speaking out on the issue including Brooks Koepka and Adam Scott.

We have also seen criticisms of Bryson DeChambeau and JB Holmes already this year during their victories at the Dubai Desert Classic and Farmers Insurance Open.

Edoardo Molinari then took to Twitter this weekend to complain of a five-and-a-half-hour round at the Trophee Hassan II.

“It’s time that professional golf does something serious for slow play…,” the three-time European Tour wrote.

“5h30min to play 18 holes on a golf course without rough is just too long…way too long! # stopslowplay.”

He then revealed the European Tour’s ‘Timing Summary’ which notes down the number of times each player has been timed, has breached, played and been fined.

Most players have been timed and some have breached, but those who had been timed may be on the clock because of the group as a whole and not just the individual.

The list revealed that just three players have received fines this season, and they are Adrian Otaegui, Louis Oosthuizen and Erik Van Rooyen who had all received fines of €3000.

Adrian Otaegui has been timed six times this season, the most of all players, with Henrik Stenson second with four timings.

Others with three timings include Jon Rahm, Hideki Matsuyama and Lucas Bjerregaard.

“As promised…list of timings as of April 22nd,” the Italian wrote.

View the full list here –

“Next updates list will come out at the end of June! There are a few usual suspects and a few surprises. Please retweet and share to speed things up!”

The current system in place clearly isn’t working as well as it should do, evidence seen by Edoardo Molinari’s 5hr 3min round in Morocco, so perhaps naming and shaming may help speed some players up.

Brooks Koepka made headlines with his comments on slow play earlier this season after Bryson DeChambeau was heavily criticised for taking well over the alotted 40 seconds to play some shots.

“Guys are already so slow it’s kind of embarrassing,” the three-time Major winner told the Golf Monthly Clubhouse Podcast earlier this year.

“I just don’t get why you enforce some things and don’t enforce others.”

He also said this year that slow players are “breaking the rules but no one ever has the balls to actually penalise them.”

Do you think that Edoardo Molinari's actions and naming/shaming will help speed up play on Tour?